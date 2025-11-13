Opuwo Town Council Honours Legendary Himba Chiefs with Street Naming Ceremony

By Uvii G. Semba

OPUWO, Nov.13 — In a vibrant and emotional ceremony, the Opuwo Town Council has paid tribute to some of the region’s most respected traditional leaders by naming streets after the late Himba Chiefs who played pivotal roles in shaping the community’s history and culture.

The event, held at the Opuwo Town Council offices, began with a lively march by the Namibia Air Force Brass Band from Okalunga to the council headquarters. The Chief Executive Officer of Opuwo Town Council warmly welcomed visitors, dignitaries, and council members from across the country who came to witness the momentous occasion.

Pastor Reinhold Olavi opened the ceremony with a heartfelt prayer, blessing the day and honoring the legacy of the late chiefs.

Among the leaders recognized were the late Chiefs Edward Uapundua Mumbuu, Kaezu Tjijombo, Tjiriamakaja Mburura, and Air Force cadre Abed Hafeni N. Hihepa, whose names will now forever be remembered through the newly renamed streets of Opuwo.

The ceremony was attended by regional and local authority councillors, family members of the late chiefs, and members of the community, who all expressed pride in seeing their heritage formally recognized in the town’s landscape – Namibia Daily News

