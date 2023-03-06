Namibia’s Top Gamers Named at First National eSport Qualifiers

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 6 — NESA Successfully Hosts 1st National Qualifiers for eFootball 2023, PUBG Mobile, and Tekken 7

NESA would like to congratulate the winners of the first National Qualifiers held at the MTC PlayZone in Maerua Mall, Windhoek on 18th February 2023. The event was a resounding success, with many participants showcasing their skills and talents. The winners of the event are now one step closer to becoming the Namibian Champions.

The first eFootball 2023 winners are as follows:

Mbahahiza Katjinamunene Rusian Ndanyengwa Tommy Ikela

The first PUBG Mobile winners are as follows:

Menace Esports SnC Esports Randoms

The first Tekken 7 winners are as follows:

Claire Maffei Johannes Johannes Sinvula Mwangala

If you think you have what it takes to be a champion for Namibia, you have another chance to participate as the 2nd Qualifiers will commence on the 11th of March 2023. The entries will close on the 10th of March at 23:59. These Qualifiers are conducted to find the selected top athletes who will be invited for the Namibian team play-offs which will be conducted on the 25th of March 2023.

For any queries, please contact:

Flip de Bruyn: 081 141 5100

Damien Britz: 081 148 2628 (after 17:00 only)

Email: info@esportsnamibia.org

Join us in supporting our Namibian champions as they compete on the world stage at the IASI2023, WEC23, IESF, and other world esports events.

