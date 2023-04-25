NNIP receives N$300,000 from Old Mutual Namibia to accelerate job creation

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, April 25 — Old Mutual Namibia has pledged N$300,000 to the Namibia National Internship Programme (NNIP) to join Standard Bank and MTC Namibia in supporting the initiative. Launched in 2019, NNIP aims to assist students who need internships to graduate and has so far helped 760 beneficiaries. The programme also seeks to assist institutions of higher learning in finding internship placements for students and accelerating job creation among the youth.

MTC commits N$2 million annually to the programme, and earlier this year, Standard Bank pledged N$200,000. The NNIP aims to raise at least N$14 million yearly through collaboration to significantly increase its intake capacity from 160 to 1,600 students annually. The country has over 48,000 students nationally who need to complete Work Integrated Learning (WIL) to graduate, making it important for corporates to pledge a minimum of N$200,000 to the cause.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs, and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo, praised Old Mutual Namibia for its contribution and emphasized the importance of partnership in achieving solutions to national social challenges. He appreciated Old Mutual Namibia for joining hands in upscaling the programme into a national vehicle that drives and offers students WIL opportunities.

Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, expressed pride in the company’s support for NNIP, emphasizing that investing in the professional development of young talent would help secure a brighter future and contribute to building a stronger Namibia. She further noted that the company’s sponsorship demonstrated its commitment to empowering the youth and fostering a culture of excellence, aligning with its values.

– Namibia Daily News