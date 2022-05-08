Road Usage Travel Advisory

Lusaka, May 8 – THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging parents and school administrators to exercise maximum caution and care in their usage of Zambian roads these coming few days as they ferry pupils from home to their respective schools in readiness for the school new term.

The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group have noted with dismay that most of the Zambian highways are not fit and safe for long-distance travel as they are riddled with potholes, uneven surfaces and have poor or no road markings.

This makes them a challenge to drive on especially when there is a heavy build-up of traffic due to schools re-opening.

The Group calls on parents driving their children to school to ensure a more competent and skilled driver is the one assigned the task and that the vehicles being used are well maintained and fit for the journey.

The Group is also urging school administrations to ensure their hired buses are roadworthy and the drivers qualified to drive on Zambian highways.

The Group wishes a safe journey to all pupils.

The Group further notes that there are no visible efforts by the Government through their agents the Road Development Agency (RDA) among others to mend the damaged roads or built new routes.

“The Great North Road from Chisamba to Ndola is nearly impassable while the Mumbwa-Kaoma and Kaoma to Mongu stretch on the Great West Road is challenging. Others like the Mazabuka – Choma stretch, Kapiri – Nakonde stretches require patience and a good vehicle to drive on,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Group has noted that despite motorists and advocacy road safety groups reporting that the stretch on the Great North Road between Chisamba and Ndola is badly damaged and ridden with dangerous ridges that make them unsafe for use as a highway and busy road, the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) have not moved on-site to remedy the situation.

The Group also notes that several critical roads throughout the country have remained unsafe and prone to accidents without these agencies, the RDA, and NRFA, moving on-site to remedy the situation.

The Group hopes the New Dawn Government will revise the way roads are built and maintained and review the day to day management of tolled busy roads.

Signed: EJMB

Mthoniswa Banda