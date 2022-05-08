Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Road Usage Travel Advisory
Road Usage Travel Advisory
Africa

Road Usage Travel Advisory

May 8, 2022

Lusaka, May 8 – THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging parents and school administrators to exercise maximum caution and care in their usage of Zambian roads these coming few days as they ferry pupils from home to their respective schools in readiness for the school new term.

The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group have noted with dismay that most of the Zambian highways are not fit and safe for long-distance travel as they are riddled with potholes, uneven surfaces and have poor or no road markings.

This makes them a challenge to drive on especially when there is a heavy build-up of traffic due to schools re-opening.

The Group calls on parents driving their children to school to ensure a more competent and skilled driver is the one assigned the task and that the vehicles being used are well maintained and fit for the journey.

The Group is also urging school administrations to ensure their hired buses are roadworthy and the drivers qualified to drive on Zambian highways.

The Group wishes a safe journey to all pupils.

The Group further notes that there are no visible efforts by the Government through their agents the Road Development Agency (RDA) among others to mend the damaged roads or built new routes.

“The Great North Road from Chisamba to Ndola is nearly impassable while the Mumbwa-Kaoma and Kaoma to Mongu stretch on the Great West Road is challenging. Others like the Mazabuka – Choma stretch, Kapiri – Nakonde stretches require patience and a good vehicle to drive on,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Group has noted that despite motorists and advocacy road safety groups reporting that the stretch on the Great North Road between Chisamba and Ndola is badly damaged and ridden with dangerous ridges that make them unsafe for use as a highway and busy road, the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) have not moved on-site to remedy the situation.

The Group also notes that several critical roads throughout the country have remained unsafe and prone to accidents without these agencies, the RDA, and NRFA, moving on-site to remedy the situation.

The Group hopes the New Dawn Government will revise the way roads are built and maintained and review the day to day management of tolled busy roads.

 

Signed: EJMB

Mthoniswa Banda

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

October 28, 2018

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.54 mln: Africa CDC.

April 28, 2021

UN chief calls for swift return to constitutional...

May 2, 2022

Happy birthday to the First Lady of Liberia.

March 11, 2021

Ethiopia electoral board postpones sixth general elections to...

May 15, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Regional bloc SADC praises Zambian...

August 17, 2021

Poster: U.S. pays for anti-China misinformation in Zimbabwe

October 14, 2021

Kenya to host Africa Youth Chess Championships

August 12, 2018

Zambia develops guidelines for safety of workers at...

May 2, 2021

UN chief welcomes efforts to promote peace in...

April 24, 2022