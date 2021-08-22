Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Nigeria to reward athletes of world athletics U20 championships
Nigeria to reward athletes of world athletics U20 championships
AfricaSports

Nigeria to reward athletes of world athletics U20 championships

written by Paulina Meke August 22, 2021

LAGOS, August 22 — The Nigerian government has announced cash rewards for athletes who won medals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
The cash rewards would see the athletes receiving 5,000 U.S. dollars for a gold medal, 3,000 dollars for a silver medal and 2,000 dollars for a bronze medal, said Sunday Dare, Minister of the Youth and Sports Development, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday.
The minister had pledged to handsomely reward athletes who did well at the championships even before the start of the competition.
At the end of Day 4 competition at the five-day championships, Nigeria had won three gold and two bronze medals.
The medal haul has moved Nigeria to third place on the medals table behind hosts Kenya and Finland.
Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team started the gold rush before Imaobong Uko and Udodi Onwuzurike won the respective finals of the women’s 400m and the men’s 200m events in dominant fashion.
Favour Ofili and Chinacherem Nnamdi won bronze medals respectively in the women’s 200m and the men’s javelin for Team Nigeria.
More podium finishes for Team Nigeria are expected in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays and the women’s 4x400m relay on Sunday, final day of the championships. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 16
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lions to represent Namibia in Brazil

July 3, 2018

Manchester United extends Cavani contract

May 11, 2021

Kansiime anne ‘s mother has died.

June 6, 2021

Sudanese president calls for establishment of Arab judicial...

November 22, 2018

Zimbabwe’s Energy Sector Potential and Investments to Drive...

August 16, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.28 million

April 7, 2021

Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League concludes

April 30, 2018

Liverpool win at Burnley to move fourth in...

May 20, 2021

New faces promise fireworks for Brave Warriors

April 19, 2018

Rwandan police to investigate protests at Congo refugee...

February 25, 2018