Uganda names squad ahead of 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier in France

KAMPALA, June 15 — The head coach of Uganda’s national 15s rugby team on Wednesday named the squad that will battle in the 2023 World Cup qualifier to take place in France.

Fred Mudoola said the team should be able to challenge and qualify for the Rugby World Cup 2023 during the tournament that will take place in the French cities of Marseille and Aix-en-Provence. The tournament that will run from July 1 to 10 will also be the Rugby Africa Cup 2022.

Seven other teams that will battle in the World Cup qualifier include Namibia, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Algeria, and Burkina Faso.

“We cannot take any of these teams for granted because all our opponents will be targeting that one spot available in the tournament to qualify for the Rugby World Cup,” said Mudoola.

Uganda in April lifted the Rugby Africa Cup for the Sevens and also qualified for the Rugby World Cup (Sevens) and the Commonwealth Games to take place in Birmingham, England.

The Ugandan squad includes Robert Aziku, Emong Eliphaz, Paul Epillo, Thomas Gwokto, Joseph Aredo, Ronald Kanyanya, Collin Kimbowa, Akera Komakech, Ivan Magomu, Alhaji Manano, Asuman Mugerwa, and James Mugisha.

The others are Jacob Ochen, Charles Uhuru, Timothy Odong, Faraj Odugo, Pius Ogena, Solomon Okia, Joaquim Chissano, Scott Oluoch, Mark Omoding, Michael Otto, Joseph Oyet, Alema Ruhweza, Lawrence Ssebuliba, Santos Ssenteza, Conrad Wanyama, and Philip Wokorach. (Xinhua)