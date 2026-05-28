Ngurare Pushes for Peanut Butter Factory in Otjinene

By John K WaDisho

Otjinene, May.28 – Prime Minister Tjitunga Elijah Ngurare has urged farmers in Otjinene and surrounding areas to seize opportunities in peanut butter manufacturing, saying the initiative could unlock jobs, boost rural industrialisation and transform the Omaheke Region into a major food production hub.

Addressing farmers during an engagement at Farm Toekat on 27 May 2026, Ngurare said government wants every region to develop industries linked to its economic strengths in order to stimulate growth and reduce unemployment.

He revealed that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah directed last year that each region should establish a factory or processing facility based on its comparative advantage.

Ngurare said the Omaheke Region has vast agricultural potential and could become one of Namibia’s leading food-producing regions if farmers and communities invest in value addition and local processing.

“We have the land, the farmers and the determination. What is needed now is to add value to what we already produce so that our people can benefit economically and more employment opportunities can be created, especially for the youth,” he said.

He stressed that value addition through peanut butter production could help communities generate income locally instead of exporting raw produce without benefiting fully from it.

The Prime Minister also called for unity, accountability and active public participation in development programmes, saying government cannot drive progress alone without support from communities.

“Government alone cannot achieve development without the involvement of communities. Citizens must feel free to engage leaders and demand progress where promises have been made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farm Toekat owner Steenkamp described the engagement as a “dream come true,” saying it had brought renewed hope to local farmers and the wider agricultural community.

He urged commercial, communal and resettled farmers to work together in strengthening food production and ensuring food security in the country.

“We must support one another and move forward together. Agriculture can only thrive when farmers unite and share knowledge, opportunities and resources,” Steenkamp said.

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