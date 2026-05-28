Kuwait calls alleged Iranian attacks “dangerous escalation”

KUWAIT CITY, May 28– Kuwait on Thursday strongly condemned what it described as Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting its territory, warning that the strikes threatened regional stability amid intensified diplomatic efforts to contain tensions.

In a statement on social media platform X, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as “a dangerous escalation” and “a blatant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” which posed “a direct threat” to civilians and vital infrastructure.

The ministry said the strikes came at a particularly sensitive moment, when several “brotherly and friendly nations” were working to reduce tensions and preserve stability in the region.

“These attacks only deepen the seriousness of the situation and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving regional security and stability,” it said.

It called on Iran to “immediately and unconditionally cease” the attacks and held Tehran fully responsible for the consequences, noting that the strikes violated international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.

Kuwait reserves “its full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory and vital installations against any aggression or threat,” it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kuwaiti army said its air defense systems had intercepted “hostile” missile and drone attacks a short while earlier. In a statement on X, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said explosion sounds heard in parts of the country were caused by interception operations, and air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait at 5:22 a.m. local time (0222 GMT), marking the first such alert in a long time.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it carried out strikes Thursday morning targeting a U.S. air base in response to early U.S. attacks against the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, without specifying whether the retaliation targeted Kuwait.

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