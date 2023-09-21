New Inspirational Christian Track ‘I’d Give Everything’ by Keybone and Dr Jazz Set to Release

By Staff Reporter

LAGOS, Sept. 21 — Kehinde Arifayan, popularly known as Keybone, hails from Lagos, Nigeria, and has made a name for himself as an independent Hip Hop and Rap artist. His music is characterized by catchy songwriting and a penchant for creating radio-friendly tracks that resonate with his audience.

Seyi Johnson Hachmoni, professionally known as Dr. Jazz, is another notable figure in the Nigerian music scene. He boasts a diverse skill set as a Music Producer, Songwriter, and recording artist, having collaborated with renowned Christian artists. Dr Jazz is particularly recognized for his ability to craft uplifting and sincere worship songs that touch the hearts of listeners.

Their collaborative effort, “I’d Give Everything,” is a stirring Christian worship song that seeks to exalt the boundless power, love, and presence of God. The track conveys a profound desire to offer wholehearted praise, unwavering worship, and deep gratitude to the Almighty for His never-ending grace and mercy. With its rhythmic, melodic, and heartfelt delivery, “I’d Give Everything” serves as a conduit for spiritual connection, inviting listeners to partake in the profound joy and fulfilment that a relationship with God can bring.

Drawing inspiration from the wellspring of contemporary Christian hip-hop music, this song aspires to resonate with a diverse audience, transcending generational and denominational boundaries. Keybone’s musical influences include renowned artists like Lecrae, TobyMac, Hillsong Worship, Chris Tomlin, Lauren Daigle, and Elevation Worship.

“I’d Give Everything” is set to be available for download and streaming on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more starting from September 22, 2023.

For a sneak peek of the song, you can stream it on Audiomack: [Link to Audiomack](https://audiomack.com/keybone/song/id-give-everything).

Get ready to immerse yourself in the spiritual journey of “I’d Give Everything” as Keybone and Dr. Jazz bring their musical prowess to uplift and inspire.