Security Company contracted by Bank Windhoek robbed of cash intrasit outside Okahandja shopping mall.

Okahandja, July 31-Bank Windhoek this morning confirms that the staff of the contracted security company which transports cash on behalf of the bank, was held at gunpoint outside the Okahandja Mall while in transit.



The amount of money stolen from the security company is yet to be determined.

No one was injured during the heist and police investigations are continuing.

Bank Windhoek Okahandja Branch remains open for business. For further enquiries regarding the investigation, please contact the Namibian Police Force.

NDN Reporter