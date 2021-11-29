Nanyemba, Winnie to have streets renamed after

WINDHOEK, NOV 29 – Late Liberation icon Eneas Peter Nanyemba will have his name further immortalised on Friday 3 December, when a street will be Named after him. The same occasion will see the late Winnie Nomzanmo Madikizela-Mandela also honoured during a joint-ceremony.

“The Government of the Republic of Namibia would hereby like to inform the public of the joint street renaming ceremony in honour of the late Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela – Mandela and the late Eneas Peter Nanyemba,” read a statement issued Monday.

The event will be hosted by the City of Windhoek in conjunction with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and will beheld on Friday, 03 December at the intersection of Otjomuise and Monte Cristo Roads, Hakahana, Katutura from 10H00.

At the event, President Hage Geingob is expected to deliver the speech, according to a Ministry of Information & Communication Technology Media Liason Services statement issued Monday.

“Furthermore, the public is informed that there will be temporary road closure to the intersection of Otjomuise and Monte Cristo Roads, “however a detour will be provided and road safety personnel will be on site to ensure a smooth operation during the event.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info