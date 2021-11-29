Trending Now
Home National Nanyemba, Winnie to have streets renamed after
Nanyemba, Winnie to have streets renamed after
National

Nanyemba, Winnie to have streets renamed after

November 29, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV 29 – Late Liberation icon Eneas Peter Nanyemba will have his name further immortalised on Friday 3 December, when a street will be Named after him. The same occasion will see the late Winnie Nomzanmo Madikizela-Mandela also honoured during a joint-ceremony.

“The Government of the Republic of Namibia would hereby like to inform the public of the joint street renaming ceremony in honour of the late Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela – Mandela and the late Eneas Peter Nanyemba,” read a statement issued Monday.

The event will be hosted by the City of Windhoek in conjunction with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and will beheld on Friday, 03 December at the intersection of Otjomuise and Monte Cristo Roads, Hakahana, Katutura from 10H00.

At the event, President Hage Geingob is expected to deliver the speech, according to a Ministry of Information & Communication Technology Media Liason Services statement issued Monday.

“Furthermore, the public is informed that there will be temporary road closure to the intersection of Otjomuise and Monte Cristo Roads, “however a detour will be provided and road safety personnel will be on site to ensure a smooth operation during the event.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 38
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN to support Africa in developing proposals for...

May 31, 2019

South Sudan army, rebel forces hold first meeting...

November 7, 2018

Namibia covid-19 ratio decreases

August 13, 2021

Super Soccer Fan Madness hits Cartoon Network!

June 6, 2019

NDF to partake in Exercise Tshwaragano ll

July 12, 2018

Italy’s deputy PM blames migrant crisis on France...

January 22, 2019

Kalkrand residents want early warning systems for disasters

July 18, 2018

Bank Windhoek supports Namibia Hikers Association

August 23, 2018

Shangula ‘s Letter to President Geingob ends Haufiku’...

August 3, 2020

Shoprite donates N$50 000 to the MTC Knockout...

September 10, 2020