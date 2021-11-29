Alweendo eager for balanced energy transition process

WINDHOEK, NOV 29 – Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo believes that in order to make an inclusive transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, there should be equitable measures that leave no nation left out.

Speaking during Namibia Renewable Energy Business Summit in Dubai, UAE, Alweendo said it was necessary to guard against an energy transition process that had the potential to adversely affect some without any mitigation.

“It is the case that countries that are highly dependent on fossil fuel for their socio-economic development, may need a little more time to transition than countries that have already made an inroad into the renewable energy space,” he said.

Noting that Namibia has the world’s second highest solar irradiation regime, high wind power potential and potential for geothermal and bioenergy developments, Alweendo said potential for green electricity production in Namibia is many times the country’s domestic electricity consumption.

As part of the recovery plan Namibia has a goal to be a green hydrogen hub on the African continent, which took its first of many steps in August this year when an international RFP was issued to identify private sector investors to collaborate with in building green hydrogen assets in Namibia.

“Several reputable companies responded to our RFP and we thank them for their interest in working with us.

After a thorough and transparent assessment of all the bids that were received, during the COP26 held recently in Glasgow, President Geingob announced Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) as the successful bidder. We look forward

to working together with Hyphen to realize our goal of becoming a green hydrogen hub.”

In his speech, he identified green hydrogen as the fuel for the future.

“According to a preliminary study by the World Bank with regards to green hydrogen market, Namibia could

produce highly competitive green hydrogen. With limited local demand, exports will be key to our green hydrogen strategy.

Meanwhile, he alluded to the National Integrated Resource Plan (NIRP) as a key tool in ensuring Namibia’s energy sector is premised on a diverse energy mix.

“It is a long-term plan that guides the development of the electricity generation industry by providing supply scenarios to meet projected demand. The plan was first drafted in 2013, reviewed in 2016 and it is currently undergoing another

review that is expected to be finalised early 2022. The plan maps out the country’s least cost electricity supply path into the future and includes an energy mix that optimises Namibia’s goal to become energy self-sufficient by using as far as the network allows, indigenous renewable energy sources in the form of wind, solar PV and biomass. We will do this while also

ensuring base-load generation options and storage to ensure stability and security of supply.”

The updated NIRP will have a base case scenario targeting a minimum of 70% share of energy to be supplied from renewable energy by 2030 as envisioned in the Renewable Energy Policy. The plan also envisages that by 2028, 80% of

primary energy used will be locally generated.

He reiterated the need for investors from the private setor in order to address the security of energy supply in industry.

“Realizing our goal of becoming a green hydrogen hub and addressing our energy security of supply, is a task that cannot be achieved by the Government alone. To achieve our goal, we will rely on the private sector investment. We will need investors, both local and international, to invest in our energy sector. It is therefore our commitment to the investors that we will do all what is necessary to ensure that your investment in Namibia is protected and secure.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info