NCHE honours Dr Zedekia Josef Ngavirue, marks 20th anniversary of dedicated service

By Professor Jairos Kangira

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) last week hosted a historic, colourful double celebration that saw the inauguration of its office building, and the marking of its 20 years of servicing the higher education sector in Namibia. Deputy President, Her Excellency Lucia Witbooi, who was guest of honour at the double celebration, hailed the NCHE for reaching a momentous milestone in Namibia’s higher educational journey, marking the 20th Anniversary of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), and the official inauguration of its office building.

“We gather here today not only to celebrate two decades of this institution’s excellence and the inauguration of this building, but also to institutionalize a legacy by naming this building in honour of a distinguished son of the soil, a national icon, the late Dr Zedekia Josef Ngavirue. As the founding Chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education, Dr Ngavirue provided visionary leadership during the Council’s formative years, serving with distinction from its inception in 2006 until 2011,” said Vice President Witbooi, drawing thunderous applause from the audience comprising higher education players from both public and private institutions, and government officials.

She said that by honouring the late Dr Zedekia Josef Ngavirue in this way, NCHE and the government were not only recognizing the unforgettable impact he has had on this institution, but also his broader contributions to nation-building, reconciliation, and diplomacy.

“As the founding Chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education, Dr Ngavirue’s vision helped shape the foundations of Namibia’s higher education governance framework. On behalf of our Government, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Ngavirue family for sharing this remarkable patriot with the Namibian nation,” the Deputy President said.

A family member described Dr Ngavirue as an academic, a civil servant, a politician and a diplomat of international repute.

Emphasizing the critical role the NCHE plays as a steward of higher education, the Deputy President highlighted that the main function of the National Council for Higher Education was to advise on the strategic direction of the higher education system, recommend priorities for funding, and monitor and evaluate the efficiency of quality management policies in higher education institutions.

“Together with other educational statutory bodies, such as the National Institute for Educational Development (NIED), the National Examination and Assessment Board (DNEA), the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA), and sectoral Professional Councils, the National Council for Higher Education forms an integral component of Namibia’s coordinated education and training architecture,” elaborated the Deputy President.

She further lauded these institutions for advancing the aspiration of Vision 2030 which envisions a prosperous and industrialised Namibia, developed by its human resources, enjoying peace, harmony, and political stability. Education and training, therefore, remain at the heart of national transformation, entrusted with the task of building a unified, flexible, and lifelong learning system responsive to a rapidly changing global environment.

Witbooi paid tribute to the government of Her Excellency Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for introducing a student funding model that fully subsidises tuition and registration fees for students enrolled at accredited tertiary institutions.

“In addition, the Minimum Standards for Higher Education Institutions in Namibia and a Policy Framework for Qualifications Standards have been approved. These landmark policy interventions remove financial barriers to learning beyond general education and affirm quality education as both a fundamental right and the foundation of a knowledge-based economy. I therefore urge our young people to actively embrace this opportunity with discipline, purpose, and commitment to excellence,” said Witbooi. She also praised the National Council for Higher Education and the Namibia Qualifications Authority for the concurrent accreditation breakthrough.

NCHE Deputy Director, Dr Sylvia Demas, chronicled the marvellous work the institution has done over the years, revealing that on the global arena, NCHE has strengthened its role in regional and international cooperation, being a co-founder of the regional network, the Southern African Quality Assurance Network (SAQAN).

“We can proudly inform you that currently, NCHE is the only agency in Africa that serves on the Boards of the Regional Network SAQAN, the Continental Network (AfriQAN), and the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE),” remarked Demas.

By the end of 2025, NCHE had registered seventeen private higher education institutions in its database. In total, there are 20 higher education institutions in Namibia, including the University of Namibia (UNAM), Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and the Namibia College of Open Learning (NAMCOL).

