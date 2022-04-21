NBL wins at DLG Awards

For the 15th time, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has received the “Award for Constant Product Quality” from the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) (German Agricultural Society) Test Centre Food – an organization with a 137-year history in the agriculture and food industry. The award is an indicator of adherence to the highest quality standards and is only achievable if a company takes part in the DLG’s International Quality Tests for five successive years and earns a minimum of three awards each year. The “Award for Constant Product Quality” is then handed out following the fifth year of accomplishment.



Expressing his gratitude for the achievement, Christian Mueller, NBL Manager: Brewing and Global Support, stated: “This award is a testament to NBL relentlessly striving to meet top quality standards. With a 100-year heritage built on our passion for beer and our uncompromising adherence to the Reinheitsgebot, we remain a Namibian business dedicated to creating value and new realities in Namibia through our brand and investing in our employees and their continuous development.

“Delighting our consumers, whilst inspiring responsible consumption, will always be at the heart of what we do, and we will continue to do it in proudly Namibian fashion.”

Note:

Established in 1920, NBL is the leading beverage manufacturing company in Namibia and one of the last few independently owned commercial-scale breweries in Southern Africa. Ours is one of only a few large-scale commercial breweries in Africa that brew according to the German Reinheitsgebot (“Purity Law”) of 1516, which prescribes that malted barley, hops, and water are the only ingredients used in brewing. Our commitment to the Reinheitsgebot guarantees quality beer brewed from safe, natural ingredients. We are a leader in the Namibian beer market, and our full portfolio includes a range of soft beverages, low and non-alcoholic beverages, and other alcoholic products. Our products are exported to 17 countries outside Namibia and South Africa.

The international DLG Quality Evaluation rates beer brands brewed according to the Reinheitsgebot (“Purity Law”) of 1516 against quality specifications for taste, analytical and biological standards.

More information about the DLG Awards can be found on their website: https://www.dlg.org/de/lebensmittel/qualitaetspruefungen/preis-langjaehrige-qualitaet