The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project raises N$1,4million

Organizations globally and countrywide can only move forward by being involved in the communities in which they operate. Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Service, Jacquiline Pack, said this as the Bank handed over N$1,4 million through the Cancer Apple Project initiative. The event took place on Thursday, 14 April 2022, in Windhoek.

Since its inception in 2000, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has become one of Namibia’s major fundraising initiatives. It has raised N$31.9 million for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), assisting the organization in fighting the disease. This year, the Project benefitted from the eApple platform for the first time.

The eApple platform is the result of the first-ever hackathon in Bank Windhoek, which saw teams from various departments within the organization compete over 24 hours to develop a solution that would elevate the Project’s capacity to raise funds from across the globe. “Through the platform, contributors can order apple juice, physical apples, or make a financial contribution by purchasing electronic apples,” said Pack. “It also gave people the opportunity to contribute all year round and not only during the apple marketing season,” added Pack. “We are proud of the eApple innovation and are confident of the difference it will make in all our future fund-raising endeavors.”

In his acceptance remarks, CAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen, said that the Project is more than just selling apples. “It is a symbol of hope. We all need to support this Project since it symbolizes hope and life for Namibians fighting cancer. We are grateful to each Namibian that has contributed to making a difference through this Project,” he said.

Pack concluded by thanking the supporters of the Project, schools, CAN, Bank Windhoek employees, and customers. “We sincerely hope that, despite evidence of another COVID-19 wave this winter, we can return to raising funds equal to levels before the pandemic. We look forward to many more years of making a difference together,” she said.

The 2021 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project partners are Namibia Fresh Produce and Food Lovers Market; NamPost Couriers and FP du Toit Transport; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Safari Hotels; PayToday Namibia and GiveToday; Solitaire Press; NBC Radio; Maerua SuperSpar; Jaylo Production and the Namibian Newspaper.