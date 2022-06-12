Trending Now
NBL opens doors of new depot
Business

June 12, 2022

It is with much excitement that Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – officially opened its new Central Distribution Centre (CDC) at 18 Holstein Street, Lafrenz Industrial Area, Windhoek.

In the past, and since 2009, NBL had operated its customer services for deliveries and Call & Collect operations from its Ruhr Street Distribution Centre. However, after the company moved its secondary distribution back to its main site in Windhoek in 2020, the Ruhr street warehouse space became underutilised. The new Lafrenz site was selected to create greater efficiencies for the company as this new location would enable NBL to accommodate its Call & Collect division, Trade Marketing and Special Events teams at the same location.

Marco Wenk, NBL Managing Director (MD), shared his outlook for the new premises:This move culminates into a more efficient and customer-friendly service where direct sales, events and event stock can be dealt with on one site. We determined that this move would not only create cost efficiencies for the company but also improve synergies for our teams across these functions. Most importantly, it was the experience we were trying to implement for our customers and consumers which ultimately made the decision to move to the Lafrenz site an easy one.

“The depot is in full operation, and we welcome our customers to enjoy this new experience at our Central Distribution Centre (CDC) at 18 Holstein Street, Lafrenz Industrial Area, Windhoek.”

