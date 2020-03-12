NBA suspends 2019-20 season ‘until further notice’ over coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 12 -- The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Neither the league nor the team confirmed the positive test, but local media said the player is Jazz center Rudy Gobert. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the NBA said in a statement. The league added that the test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder and the affected player was not in the arena. The game was canceled immediately. "We are working closely with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time," the Jazz said in a statement. The NBA also canceled the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings "out of an abundance of caution", saying one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked in a Utah Jazz game earlier this week. Xinhua