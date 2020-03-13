Rwanda suspends students’ assemblies to prevent COVID-19

KIGALI, March 13 -- Rwanda's ministry of education on Friday ordered all education institutions in the country to suspend students' assemblies as the country intensifies measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The ministry, in a statement issued here, said communications to students should be channeled through their respective classrooms. The directive also said schools should ensure that there are hand-washing facilities at entrances such as in front of classrooms, kitchens and dining rooms, recreational facilities as well as dormitories. The ministry said students or teachers who have been in proximity with anyone from countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 must be taken to the nearest health facility immediately, including those with flu-like symptoms, especially dry cough or high fever. "For preventive mechanisms all heads of schools and universities are encouraged to work closely with district and sector officers in charge of education and health posts to keep abreast with new developments on COVID-19, and suspected cases must be reported by the school officials to the ministry of education using the toll free number 2028 without delay," the statement said. The ministry directive is in line with guidelines on COVID-19 prevention issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health recently. Rwanda Monday announced indefinite ban on gatherings during sporting activities. Earlier the Kigali capital city authorities had cancelled music concerts. Xinhua