NAMDIA SPONSORS NAMIBIA RUGBY WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

WINDHOEK, Nov. 12 — The NAMDIA Foundation is pleased to announce its sponsorship of N$ 133 750.00 (One Hundred Thirty-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Namibia Dollars) towards the Namibia Rugby Women’s National Team’s on-and-off-pitch kit for their first historic match against Zambia, taking place on 13 November 2021 at 16h30 at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

Team Members:

Tjivava Faizal-lee

Hansen Mandy

Basson Elzane-Lee

De Klerk Rhevonne

Rooinasie Lourencia

Tjiuorokisa Rene

Roodt Tammy

Van Staden Mandie

Matheus Litisha

Bassingthwaighte Euodia

Bock Fulchen

De Klerk Chevonne

van Lill Astrid

Govender Merilees

Boois Leventine

Gertze Alicia

Jahs Gabriella

Garoes Ellen

Kakundi Ndapanda

Van Rooyen Pione

Vliete Fiola

Visagie Ida

Fabio Roberta

Christel CJ Kotze – COACH

Statistically, in the last decade, women’s rugby in Africa has seen tremendous growth from 50 000 female players in 2012 to over 260 000 in 2018 and this team is the first-ever Woman’s National Rugby Team for Namibia, marking a remarkable milestone.

The NAMDIA Foundation remains committed to promoting sports in the country as it instills a culture of unity, discipline, commitment, and hard work, which are traits that built a strong national identity. Within the Sports Focus Area, the NAMDIA Foundation has thus far in 2021 contributed to the following sport codes and activities:

Bonus to the Women’s National Hockey Team for their African Championship title.

Sponsorship of the Namibia National Olympic Team under the banner of the Namibia National Olympic Council (NNOC) for their participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in July 2021.

Sponsorship of Athletics Namibia (AN) for Team Namibia’s participation at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Kenya in August 2021.

Sponsorship of the category of Coach of the Year award at the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (Namibia Sports Commission)

Namibia and Zambia will bring the 2021 African series of women’s 15s test matches to a close. A total of 11 countries were involved in this series in 2021. The purpose of the series was to assess levels of play amongst women’s teams on the African continent. Next year will see the start of a new fully structured African competition to qualify African representatives to the new global Women’s 15 (WXV) competition launched by World Rugby.

We proudly stand behind our team and wish them great success in their upcoming match.