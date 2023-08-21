Trending Now
Teenage Pregnancy: A Rising Concern
Teenage Pregnancy: A Rising Concern

August 21, 2023

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 21 August – The increasing rate of teenage pregnancy among schoolgirls is a pressing issue that calls for attention. Teenage pregnancy not only hinders gender equality in education but also poses challenges to girls’ educational rights.

Namibia is facing higher instances of learner pregnancies and subsequent school dropouts, despite implementing measures to prevent and manage this issue within the education sector. Several factors are driving this trend in rural Namibian schools, including older men and cattle herders preying on young girls, extended school holidays, the proximity of alcohol sites near school premises, and age restrictions following maternity leave.

This challenge is not unique to Namibia but is a widespread issue in Africa. Teenage pregnancy remains a significant barrier to achieving gender equality, as many girls are forced to drop out of school due to becoming pregnant at a young age. In response, the Namibian government introduced the Education Sector and Management of Learner Pregnancy (ESMLP) policy to reduce the number of pregnant learners leaving school.

Prior to Namibia’s independence in 1990, pregnant learners were often expelled from schools as a form of punishment. This practice had negative consequences, potentially leading to a higher number of uneducated mothers today. The new policy focuses on addressing teacher and learner sexual involvement, with some limitations in enforcing consequences for other job categories within the public service.

Between 2018 and 2021, Namibia recorded 56,300 cases of teenage pregnancy, surpassing the number of students qualifying for tertiary education. Ministry of Health and Social Services statistics reveal that around 23,700 teenagers became pregnant over the last 12 years. Cultural norms in some communities, where the ultimate goal for girls is marriage and motherhood, contribute to this challenge. Dropout rates elevate the risk of unemployment and hinder opportunities for further education.

Efforts to address teenage pregnancy must continue to focus on education, awareness, and support for young girls to ensure their rights are protected and their future prospects improved. -Namibia Daily News

