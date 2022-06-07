Namibia’s cricket program wins ICC yearly award

Trending Now
June 7, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 7 — Namibia’s grassroots Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Program bagged the global award of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Development Initiative of the Year, Cricket Namibia announced on Monday evening.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the program attracts 67,000 children and over 17,000 children play regular matches, a 71 percent increase in participation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in associated lockdown restrictions for individuals across Namibia, including the closure of schools, which demanded a creative solution to keep the cricket program running. We took cricket into parking lots, onto quiet streets, beaches, netball courts and unoccupied, open pieces of land,” Cricket Namibia President, Rudie van Vuuren explained in a statement.
“Cricket Namibia demonstrated such ingenuity to maintain the program during COVID19, and resulted in incredible growth and a large number of participants who were able to take part and experience the game,” he concluded.    (Xinhua)

 

