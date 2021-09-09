Geingob honours Namibian Paralympians .

Windhoek, Sept 9 – – President Geingob yesterday hosted dinner in Honour of the Team Namibia Paralympicians who returned from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics games in Japan.

President Geingob in his remarks first conveyed his gratitude towards the Paralympian’s parents for the role they played in bringing them up to be Olympians of note.

Additionally, in his remarks President Dr. Geingob wholeheartedly thanked the Paralympians for their brilliant performance at the just ended Tokyo 2020 Paralympic and by flying the flag of the land of the brave high.

The President expressed pride in the manner in which athletes and the entire team, including administrators represented Namibia as worthy Ambassador.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info