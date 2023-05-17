O&L Nexentury Receives Final Permit for Germany’s Largest Floating Solar Plant

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MAY 17 — O&L Nexentury GmbH, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group, has been granted the advanced water management permit (“gehobene wasserrechtliche Erlaubnis” in German) by the District Administration Office of Karlsruhe, Germany. This permit marks a significant milestone as it allows for the construction and operation of what will be Germany’s largest fully permitted and floating solar photovoltaic (PV) park to date. The solar park will be situated on the gravel lake owned by sand and gravel works company Philipp & Co KG in Bad Schönborn, Germany.

Having obtained the necessary construction permit in February 2023, this 25-year permit paves the way for O&L Nexentury to move forward with the implementation phase of the project. With co-investment from O&L Europe, another subsidiary of the O&L Group, and Philipp & Co KG, the total investment value of the solar project amounts to approximately N$350 million. Construction of the solar park is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2023, with the goal of achieving full operational status by the end of the year.

Encompassing over eight hectares of water surface area (equivalent to approximately eight rugby fields), the solar park will feature more than 27,000 PV panels, resulting in a PV capacity of 15 Megawatts-peak (MWp). This ambitious project aims to supply approximately 70% of Philipp & Co KG’s energy needs, with the excess energy being fed into the local power grid. By implementing this solar system, an estimated reduction of 11,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year can be achieved.

It is important to note that the solar park will cover only around 15% of the water surface area of the gravel lake. Empirical research conducted on the lake as an artificial body of water confirms that the solar system will not have any adverse effects on the lake’s ecosystem. To ensure safe and sustainable operations, a comprehensive monitoring program will be implemented to assess real-time water conditions, including oxygen and mineral levels.

Steffen Kammerer, Managing Director of O&L Europe and Co-Managing Director of O&L Nexentury expressed his excitement for this pioneering project, stating, “O&L Nexentury has always been committed to innovative and sustainable energy solutions, and we aspire to be leaders in the field of renewable power generation. Given the spatial limitations in Germany and the urgent need for transitioning to renewable energy, there is a demand for innovative solutions that can address these constraints, and artificial bodies of water present an opportunity that does not encroach upon preserved land.”

Kammerer continued, “As an Independent Power Producer (IPP), this project represents an exciting move for our company. While renewable energy generation on artificial bodies of water may currently occupy a relatively small niche, it is a crucial and tailor-made solution for Germany’s transition towards green energy sources.”

He further highlighted the broader benefits, saying, “Making sustainable investments is precisely what we strive to do at O&L Europe, and in this case, sustainable investment in Europe also yields returns for Namibia. The returns from our European projects contribute to the overall success and sustainability of the O&L Group, thereby fostering the growth of the Namibian economy. On an international scale, by supporting Germany’s transition to green energy sources, we are also contributing to the global energy transition. We eagerly anticipate this project and others to come as we continue to develop and implement more solar solutions on artificial bodies of water.”

Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of O&L, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to witness a Namibian company, our company, making significant strides in the German market. This achievement is a testament to our ability to compete on a global scale and aligns perfectly with our O&L Vision 2025. Diversifying our income streams and strengthening our balance sheet are crucial components of our long-term financial goals, and this accomplishment serves as a significant step towards achieving them. Additionally, it provides a natural foreign exchange currency hedge for our income statement.”

As O&L Nexentury prepares to embark on the construction phase of Germany’s largest floating solar plant, it is evident that this project not only demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability but also showcases the global impact and success of the O&L Group on the international stage. – Namibia Daily News