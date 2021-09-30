Trending Now
Namibia warns of more veld fires
National

Namibia warns of more veld fires

September 30, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 30 — The Namibian authorities warned on Wednesday that more veld fires are expected in the future.
The future veld fires are also expected to become more severe in line with climate change predictions, Namibian Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta told lawmakers at the parliament.
According to Shifeta, about 2.5 million hectares (25,000 square km) of grazing lands, including lands on 604 farms and in many protected areas, have been affected by forest and veld fires so far this year.
He said the ministry continues to monitor the outbreaks of forest and veld fires nationwide by remote sensing and aerial surveillance techniques. – Xinhua

