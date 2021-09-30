Trending Now
MTC NFA Cup Aweh invades Cattle country

September 30, 2021

Robert Maseka

WINDHOEK, SEPT 30 – All roads will lead to the Omaheke region in the cattle country town of Gobabis for the MTC NFA Aweh Cup semifinal slated for 16 of October 2021 .

The semifinal draw conducted this morning made sure Blue Water will lock horns against Civics, while Otjiwarongo-based Mighty Gunners will clash with Young African in the a star-studded semifinal.

Regardless of the results, the four teams will travel to Swakopmund for the finals and third and fourth playoff on the 23rd of October 2021.

The winners will walk away with N$500 000.00, the runner up will pocket N$250 000.00, while the third placed team will get N$150 000.00. The fourth-placed team will pocket N$100 000.

In addition, there will also be individual prizes to be given to the player of the tournament, top goal-scorer and goalkeeper of the tournament, to name a few.

MTC has made an annual sponsorship of N$4,5 million in the biggest cup tournament for the next 3 years making it a total of N$13,5 million.

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

