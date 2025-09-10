Namibia unveils suicide prevention strategy amid rise in suicide deaths

WINDHOEK, Sept. 10 — Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao outlined a suicide prevention strategy on Wednesday following a troubling increase in suicide deaths in the southern African country.

Speaking at an event commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day, Luvindao disclosed that from April to August, a total of 112 Namibians died by suicide.

“These are not just numbers; these are lives cut short, potential unrealized, and futures stolen,” she said.

“The ministry recognizes the urgency of this crisis and remains steadfast in its commitment to suicide prevention.”

Luvindao said specific actions the ministry has embarked on include expanding mental health services and collaborating with international partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance suicide prevention efforts.

She also said the ministry is leveraging crisis hotlines, targeting high-risk groups, and raising public awareness.

The minister called on society to break the silence around mental health by creating safe spaces for conversation, while challenging the stigma and taboo that often prevent individuals from getting the support they desperately need.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is adopting the WHO’s community engagement toolkit to provide local communities with the resources to establish prevention and postvention programs, according to Luvindao.

It has also created national and regional suicide prevention and treatment action groups, which are currently finalizing the second Suicide Prevention and Treatment Strategic Plan for 2025-2029, a comprehensive roadmap aimed at tackling this critical public health issue, she said. (Xinhua)

