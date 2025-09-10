Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Namibia unveils suicide prevention strategy amid rise in suicide deaths
Namibia unveils suicide prevention strategy amid rise in suicide deaths
HealthNational

Namibia unveils suicide prevention strategy amid rise in suicide deaths

September 10, 2025

WINDHOEK, Sept. 10  — Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao outlined a suicide prevention strategy on Wednesday following a troubling increase in suicide deaths in the southern African country.

Speaking at an event commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day, Luvindao disclosed that from April to August, a total of 112 Namibians died by suicide.

“These are not just numbers; these are lives cut short, potential unrealized, and futures stolen,” she said.

“The ministry recognizes the urgency of this crisis and remains steadfast in its commitment to suicide prevention.”

Luvindao said specific actions the ministry has embarked on include expanding mental health services and collaborating with international partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance suicide prevention efforts.

She also said the ministry is leveraging crisis hotlines, targeting high-risk groups, and raising public awareness.

The minister called on society to break the silence around mental health by creating safe spaces for conversation, while challenging the stigma and taboo that often prevent individuals from getting the support they desperately need.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is adopting the WHO’s community engagement toolkit to provide local communities with the resources to establish prevention and postvention programs, according to Luvindao.

It has also created national and regional suicide prevention and treatment action groups, which are currently finalizing the second Suicide Prevention and Treatment Strategic Plan for 2025-2029, a comprehensive roadmap aimed at tackling this critical public health issue, she said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 88
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. Official applauds Namibia’s efforts in combating HIV/AIDS

June 26, 2019

Health ministry developing a national suicide prevention strategy

October 22, 2018

Namibia reports outbreak of foot and mouth disease

October 17, 2022

Venaani takes aim at Health Professions Council

February 25, 2019

Namibia allots 700,000 USD to combat coronavirus outbreak

March 8, 2020

Namibia embarks on exercise to issue digital vaccination...

April 13, 2022

Health Ministry spends N$ 55 million on blood...

June 15, 2018

Namibia speeds up oxygen importation amid rising COVID-19...

June 22, 2021

Special for CAFS) Zambia private sector ready to...

April 11, 2021

Zambia develops blueprint to promote equitable access to...

April 7, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.