Namibia receives face masks from Vietnamese Community in South Africa

WINDHOEK, OCT 18 – The Vietnamese community residing in South Africa on Monday donated a total of 44 000 face masks for Namibia, while Universal Safety Products company donated 15 000 face masks and Defy Appliance company donated 4 ventilators.

Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah received the donations that were solicited by the Namibian High Commission in South Africa.

“I would like to thank His Excellency Mr. Meiccoh Nghiwete, our High Commissioner to South Africa, for his commitment in soliciting and mobilizing stakeholders in his duty station,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She added: “This act of generosity is testimony to the strong bond of solidarity between the people of South Africa and Namibia. As we know, South Africa is also hard hit by the pandemic, but yet private companies have reached out to help Namibia. I wish to express my sincere gratitude for this donation, which we will shortly be handing over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.”

Speaking at the same handover, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Utjiua Muinjangue praised the efforts made, and said that current times required kindness and solidarity across borders.

“I thank the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Defy Appliances and U-MASK for having come to our aid. The 40 000

face masks from the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in South Africa and the 15 200 face masks from the Universal Safety Products, will ensure that the health workers who are taking care of the Covid-19 patients are well protected. The four (4) ventilators from Defy Appliances will be used to enhance respiratory functions of patients who are in respiratory distress.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info