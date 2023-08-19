Deputy Minister of Agriculture Advocates for Livestock Health as Vaccination Campaign Progresses

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Omuthiya, 19 August – The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Anna Shiweda, has commended the efforts of local vaccination teams and highlighted the importance of healthy livestock in the market. During her visit to Omuthiya, she engaged with one of the seven Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) teams conducting vaccination campaigns across the region.

Since the campaign’s launch on 26 July 2023, the dedicated team has achieved an impressive milestone by vaccinating 32,811 livestock against Lung Sickness and 1,781 pets against Rabies. This accomplishment has garnered praise from both Deputy Minister Shiweda and the Oshikoto regional governor, Penda yaNadakolo.

Deputy Minister Shiweda emphasized the significance of maintaining healthy animals for the market. She noted, “We have to vaccinate and encourage our farmers to provide healthy animals to the market, especially those destined for the abattoir.” Her remarks highlighted the interconnectedness of agricultural health and commercial success. During her visit to Onankali, Deputy Minister Shiweda held discussions with officials to gain insights into the challenges faced on the ground. She expressed concern about the declining health of some animals due to insufficient grazing and called for attention to various qualities, particularly in mixed breeds.

With a touch of optimism, Deputy Minister Shiweda expressed hope for early rains that would replenish the region’s grazing resources, thereby benefiting the livestock that play a pivotal role in the region’s agricultural economy. The ongoing vaccination campaign focuses on combating Lung Sickness, Foot & Mouth Disease, and Rabies, and is scheduled to continue until November 2023.

As the teams continue their efforts, Deputy Minister Shiweda’s words serve as both an acknowledgment of their significant work thus far and a call to remain dedicated to ensuring the health of livestock. – Namibia Daily News