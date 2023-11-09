Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Namibia, China launch paired hospital cooperation mechanism
Namibia, China launch paired hospital cooperation mechanism
Health

Namibia, China launch paired hospital cooperation mechanism

November 9, 2023

WALVIS BAY, Nov. 9 — The governments of Namibia and China on Wednesday launched the China-Namibia paired hospital cooperation mechanism at Walvis Bay Hospital, in the port town of Walvis Bay, about 395 km from Windhoek, the Namibian capital.

The event also marked a medical equipment donation, valued at 1.07 million Namibian dollars (about 55,000 U.S. dollars), by the Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The donated items include essential medical equipment like ventilators, patient monitors, defibrillation monitors, baby incubators, portable suctions, a telemedicine collaboration platform, and a cloud imaging system.

Namibia’s Chief Medical Officer of the Erongo Health Directorate Leonard Kabongo highlighted the collaborative effort between the two hospitals to implement medical projects to bolster the provision of high-quality healthcare services in the southwestern African nation.

The initiative also seeks to install a CT scan at Walvis Bay Hospital, anticipated to be operational by the first quarter of the upcoming year. Additionally, a telemedicine facility will be set up to facilitate collaboration between Walvis Bay and Hangzhou, the capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, he added.

According to Kabongo, the Walvis Bay Hospital had long been without a CT scan and all patients had been referred to intermediate hospitals in the capital of Windhoek.

Wei Jinming, counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, said the two parties’ full cooperation culminated in the successful launch of the China-Namibia paired hospital cooperation mechanism in Walvis Bay.

“This year is a significant year for the medical communities in China and Namibia. Cooperation between the two countries in the field of medical and health services continues to deepen,” he noted, adding that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Chinese government’s dispatch of medical teams to Africa.

The event was attended by various Namibian officials as well as medical experts from both hospitals and the 15th Chinese medical team.

Meanwhile, Wang Renyuan, head of the Health Commission of Zhejiang Province stressed that this collaboration will advance the high-quality development of cooperation between China and Namibia, urging both sides to continue their joint efforts. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 92
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Vietnam kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

March 8, 2021

Namibia records 54 new cases of COVID-19.

July 7, 2020

How cultural practices contribute to spread of cholera...

January 25, 2018

WHO concerned by new outbreaks of Ebola in...

February 16, 2021

Namibia to be locked down countrywide to curb...

June 30, 2021

Services for mentally ill patients need upgdrade

August 25, 2017

Chinese researchers develop “bio-glue” for fast wound repairing

May 14, 2019

Namibia requires Trusted Travel, Global Haven system verification...

November 26, 2021

Tanzania suspends family planning ads

September 20, 2018

Wearing of masks no longer mandatory

March 15, 2022