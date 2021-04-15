Namibia to explore production of green hydrogen, ammonia

WINDHOEK, April 15 — Namibia seeks to explore the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, the country’s president said during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob said to date Namibia has received six written offers from prospective developers to locally manufacture these clean fuels.

“The interest originates from as far afield as Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands but also from local companies,” he said.

“I am pleased to share with you that the possible capital expected to be deployed into these projects ranges from 32 billion (about 2.25 billion U.S. dollars) to 150 billion Namibian dollars with the possible number of jobs to be created through the development and operational cycles toping 20,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob said to organize the expedited pursuit of the opportunity by the government, he shall constitute the Green Hydrogen Council, which shall report, on a regular basis, progress made towards the goal of reaching a final investment decision within the Presidency. (Xinhua)