Namibian president calls for radical measures to deal with inequality

WINDHOEK, April 15 — Namibian President Hage Geingob on Thursday called for a radical broad-based approach in dealing with the country’s glaring inequality and skewed distribution of natural resources.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Address, Geingob told parliament that Namibia is still faced with severe challenges of poverty among the majority of its people and called for all citizens to play their part in building the country.

He said his government is pinning its hopes on the success of the second phase of the economic blueprint Harambee Prosperity Plan that he launched this year to boost the economy and also provide solace for the economically disadvantaged populace.

According to Geingob, COVID-19 has had severe effects on the country’s economic performance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given us one of the toughest periods before but it has also given us an opportunity to strengthen our health care system. The effects of the pandemic on our populace cannot be underestimated,” he said.

Geingob called for unity of purpose among Namibians going forward as a way of finding a solution to the challenges faced by the country.