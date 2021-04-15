Special for CAFS) More direct flights between Cape Town-Walvis Bay to commence in May

WINDHOEK, April 15 – South African privately-owned regional carrier Airlink will add more direct flights between Namibia’s Walvis Bay and Cape Town from May 1, the company said in an update Thursday, without elaborating on the plan.

Starting March 2, the airline had been operating three weekly return flights from Cape Town to Walvis Bay on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Currently, seamless multi-city travel itineraries for international and local tourists visiting popular destinations in Namibia and South Africa are being catered to by two privately-owned airlines, namely Airlink and FlyWestair, following the liquidation of Namibia’s national airline, Air Namibia. Xinhua