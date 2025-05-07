Trending Now
Namibia to establish national fund to boost youth entrepreneurship
Namibia to establish national fund to boost youth entrepreneurship

May 7, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 7  — The Namibian government has announced plans to establish a National Youth Fund aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs and improving access to business development services.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp said the fund will consolidate existing youth-focused economic initiatives under one structure.

“The National Youth Fund will offer access to business development services, coaching, and mentorship,” Steenkamp said, adding that the ministry will begin consultations for regional youth agricultural cooperatives, depending on successful funding partnerships.

The fund is part of a broader effort to address youth unemployment and promote economic participation among young Namibians, she said.

In the current financial year, 14.5 million Namibian dollars (about 795,000 U.S. dollars) has been allocated to youth business loans, while over 10 million Namibian dollars is set aside for existing youth enterprises.

Steenkamp emphasized that the government remains committed to integrating youth into the mainstream economy by providing skills training, funding opportunities, and job placement initiatives. (Xinhua)

