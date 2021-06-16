Namibia temporarily suspends registration of identity documents amid rising COVID-19 infections.

WINDHOEK, June 16– Namibia decided to suspend the registration of identity documents within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, and the country at large due to the surge of new positive COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The temporary suspension is expected to last for two weeks starting June 16 until July 2, said Etienne Maritz, the executive director with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Tuesday.

According to Maritz, due to the manual fingerprint capturing in the ID registration process, physical contact between clients and staff members cannot be avoided, which defies the protocol of social distancing.

“To that end, the ministry is humbly appealing to our clients, who are not in urgent need of national documents especially ID applications where it requires physical contact to delay such applications,” he concluded