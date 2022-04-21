Trending Now
Home NationalEconomic Namibia signs multiple agreements with Ghana
Namibia signs multiple agreements with Ghana
Economic

Namibia signs multiple agreements with Ghana

April 21, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 21 — Namibia and Ghana on Wednesday signed seven legal instruments which are envisaged to enhance Namibian-Ghanaian partnership in areas such as trade, oil/gas, tourism, women’s economic empowerment, agriculture, as well as maritime cooperation.
According to Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), the signing was a result of two days of extensive deliberation during the 4th Session of the Namibia-Ghana Permanent Joint Commission of Cooperation, where Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey were present.
Both sides emphasized that the 4th Session served as a call for action for officials from both countries to implement the signed MoU and agreements, as they cover important sectors in the two countries’ economies, said according to the MIRCO. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sudan rejects sabotage amid calls for protests against...

January 8, 2018

13,682 employees retrenched in 2020 and 1st half...

September 20, 2021

Namibia’s retail fuel prices to increase in September.

August 27, 2021

ECOWAS mediation team leaves for Mali

May 26, 2021

Zimbabwe’s top food manufacturer shuts down mills due...

December 4, 2018

The Russia-Ukraine War May Affect Namibian Property Market

April 1, 2022

Enormous investment opportunities linked to job-creation

March 12, 2022

Namibia’s economy grows 2.4 pct in Q3

December 16, 2021

Namibia revises inflation to 3.9 pct for 2021

August 19, 2021

Mid-year budget review depressing: Maamberua

October 25, 2018