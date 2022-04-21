Namibia signs multiple agreements with Ghana

WINDHOEK, April 21 — Namibia and Ghana on Wednesday signed seven legal instruments which are envisaged to enhance Namibian-Ghanaian partnership in areas such as trade, oil/gas, tourism, women’s economic empowerment, agriculture, as well as maritime cooperation.

According to Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), the signing was a result of two days of extensive deliberation during the 4th Session of the Namibia-Ghana Permanent Joint Commission of Cooperation, where Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey were present.

Both sides emphasized that the 4th Session served as a call for action for officials from both countries to implement the signed MoU and agreements, as they cover important sectors in the two countries’ economies, said according to the MIRCO. (Xinhua)