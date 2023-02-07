Namibian president renews commitment to revive economy

WINDHOEK, Feb. 7 — Namibian President Hage Geingob has called on cabinet ministers to prioritize recovery and work on reviving the country’s fortunes to bring about economic resurgence.

Speaking at the official opening of Cabinet for the year 2023 on Monday, Geingob said the ultimate priority in 2023 should be to do the utmost best to enhance competitiveness in all areas, within governance, macroeconomic and social architectures.

“We are all aware that due to a myriad of independent intervening variables, one of them being COVID-19, we have been forced to curtail our goals and strategies in an attempt to consolidate our fiscal stability,” he said. “Now, each one of us from an individual and collective perspective must endeavor to revive our fortunes and bring about the economic resurgence of Namibia.”

The focus should turn to specific areas that will require attention in the medium to long-term periods, Geingob said, urging ministers to ensure that they implement the projects under their portfolios in the national development plan without delay. He encouraged ministers to focus on areas such as agriculture, housing, and education to help reinvigorate the economy, create jobs, and open new horizons for sustained growth and innovation. (Xinhua)