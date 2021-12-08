Namibia’s key state hospital suspends visitations to patients as COVID-19 cases spike

Trending Now
Health

December 8, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 8 — Katutura Intermediate Hospital, one of Namibia’s biggest state hospitals in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, has banned visitors from visiting patients until further notice due to a spike in COVID-19 new infections, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said in a statement Wednesday.
“Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, we have revised our visiting policy. The health and safety of our patients and visitors remain a top priority,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry, the measure commenced Tuesday and will be in place unless stated otherwise.
Namibia had recorded 130,230 COVID-19 confirmed cases by Tuesday, with 3,575 deaths. The number of COVID-19 active cases is 1,034, including 113 new infections for Monday and 179 for Tuesday, according to the data given by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.  (Xinhua)

