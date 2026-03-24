Namibia reports surge in malaria cases in NE region after flooding

WINDHOEK, March 24 — Namibia has recorded a sharp increase in malaria cases in the northeastern Zambezi Region, with 8,611 confirmed infections reported so far, health authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, 8,497 of the cases are locally transmitted, with 338 patients admitted to hospital, while eight deaths linked to malaria have been recorded.

The sharp increase followed flooding in the Zambezi Region after heavy rains, which displaced communities and created stagnant water pools that provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes, contributing to the rise in infections, the report said.

Meanwhile, the most affected health facilities include a major hospital in the region and about 14 clinics in different constituencies, the ministry told the national broadcaster NBC, adding that some of the affected individuals are residents of Katima Mulilo who were relocated to temporary shelters after heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

Namibia’s northeastern regions are prone to seasonal flooding during the rainy season, which often creates favorable conditions for mosquito breeding and increases the risk of malaria transmission. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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