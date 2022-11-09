Stinky water for Windhoek

Trending Now
National

November 9, 2022

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, Nov. 9 – Bulk water supplier NamWater has advised the city of Windhoek that they are experiencing high iron and manganese levels in the Von Bach Dam which supplies the city.

According to a statement, NamWater has already put measures in place to improve the quality of the water.

Despite this, Windhoek residents are likely to experience a slightly unpleasant taste, smell, and discolouring in their potable water over the next few days.

“Our laboratory tests have confirmed that despite these possible changes, our water remains fit for human consumption and does not pose any health risks,” said City of Windhoek chief executive officer, Conrad Lutombi.

The City of Windhoek laboratory conducts daily quality tests to ensure that our water remains safe for consumption, said Lutombi.

