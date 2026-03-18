Namibia Reaffirms Stronger Ties with Russia in Energy, Defence and Trade

By Derdy Mvila

WINDHOEK, March 18 – Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Russia across key sectors, including energy, defence, agriculture, and education.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the reaffirmation came during talks held on March 16 with Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

“During the meeting, President Nandi-Ndaitwah reaffirmed the Namibian Government’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in energy, agriculture, defence cooperation, education, and people-to-people relations,” the statement said.

The meeting followed the 11th session of the Russia–Namibia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Co-operation, held in Windhoek. During the engagement, Trutnev and Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, briefed the President on the outcomes of the commission’s deliberations.

Trutnev expressed appreciation for Namibia’s hospitality, noting that his delegation included senior representatives from leading Russian companies. He said the visit is expected to open avenues for expanded trade, investment, and business cooperation between the two countries.

The commission session, held from March 13 to 16, was co-chaired by Trutnev and Ashipala-Musavyi. During the discussions, the Russian side indicated its readiness to support Namibia’s defence sector with modern equipment and to boost bilateral trade volumes.

As part of the programme, a Russia–Namibia Business Forum was held on March 13, bringing together more than 70 Namibian and over 20 Russian companies, including Rosatom, VEB.RF, Rostec, and Nordgold.

A delegation from Uralchem also participated in the forum. During a roundtable on agriculture and logistics, company representatives explored opportunities to increase the supply of mineral fertilisers to Africa, including using Namibia as a gateway to landlocked countries in the region.

The engagement highlights Namibia’s growing strategic partnerships as it seeks to diversify its economy and strengthen international cooperation. — Namibia Daily News

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