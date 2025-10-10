Namibia partners with global energy firm to develop oil talent

WINDHOEK, Oct. 9 — Namibia‘s Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PETROFUND) and McDermott International, a global engineering and construction services company for the energy industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance local expertise in the upstream oil and gas sector.

PETROFUND, in a joint statement on Thursday, said the collaboration will align with international standards to provide Namibian students, job seekers, and service providers access to training, mentorship, and employment opportunities.

“Our partnership with McDermott supports PETROFUND’s mandate to build the capacity of Namibia‘s workforce and service providers to participate in the emerging opportunities within the country’s upstream oil and gas industry,” said PETROFUND Chief Executive Officer Nillian Mulemi.

According to Mulemi, capacity-building collaborations with international service companies promote the exchange of global best practices and technical expertise with local talent.

“This MoU furthers our commitment to developing local content and building a sustainable oil and gas workforce in Namibia.

By investing in the next generation of Namibian talent, we help prepare them to lead future projects as Namibia emerges as a key player in Africa’s energy landscape,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s senior vice president for subsea and floating facilities.

According to the two parties, the initiative supports both the growth of Namibia‘s oil and gas industry and its broader economic development goals, ensuring Namibians are well-positioned to participate in and benefit from progress across the energy value chain.

In recent years, Namibia has become one of Africa’s most promising new oil frontiers, attracting global attention after several major offshore discoveries by international energy firms. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 94