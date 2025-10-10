Namibia launches national strategy to reduce maternal, child deaths

WINDHOEK, Oct. 10 — Namibia has launched a new five-year national strategy to accelerate progress in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, aiming to end preventable deaths and strengthen healthcare systems across the country.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Adolescent Health, and Nutrition Strategy (2025/2026-2029/2030) marks a renewed commitment to improving the quality and equity of health services for women, children, and adolescents.

“Too many women, children, and adolescents still face barriers that prevent them from accessing quality healthcare and economic opportunities,” Luvindao said, adding that the strategy is not merely a policy, but a promise to safeguard the rights and dignity of all.

Luvindao said Namibia has made significant strides in recent years, with the maternal mortality ratio dropping from 449 per 100,000 live births in 2006 to 139 in 2025, while neonatal mortality stands at 24 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality at 41 per 1,000.

The new strategy focuses on improving antenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, expanding immunization coverage, tackling adolescent health issues, and strengthening data-driven decision-making.

It also calls for multi-sectoral efforts to improve nutrition, sanitation, and community health awareness. Speaking at the same event, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Namibia Juliet Nabyonga said the country’s Triennial Report on Maternal Deaths, Stillbirths, and Neonatal Deaths (2021-2024) shows most maternal deaths remain preventable, with hemorrhage and hypertensive disorders continuing to be the leading causes.

Nabyonga urged Namibia to integrate the latest global recommendations on postpartum hemorrhage management, launched by the WHO on Oct. 5, into its upcoming obstetric and newborn care guidelines.

“Let us build a future where no woman, no child, and no adolescent is left behind,” Luvindao said. “Together, we can transform lives and create a future defined by health, dignity, and opportunity for all.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 91