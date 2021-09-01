Geingob Louds Cuba’s contribution to Namibia.

Windhoek, Sept 1- – President Geingob emphasized that Cuba will remain a special friend of Namibia for the indelible role the Cuban people played during the liberation struggle of Namibia. “The Cuban people assisted Namibians to free themselves, and without any expectations, which is praiseworthy.”

President Geingob made the remarks yesterday during a courtesy call meeting by the Ambassador of Cuba to the Republic of Namibia, H.E Sidenio Acosta to brief President Geingob about the activities the Embassy has been carrying out to cement bilateral cooperation with Namibia.

Ambassador Acosta, who carried a special message of condolences to President Geingob from President Miguel Diaz-

Canel following the passing of Comrade Marco Hausiku thanked President Geingob for the consistent support rendered by Namibia to the Cuban

people in different multilateral forums, including through the United Nations. The President further informed that the passing of Comrade Marco Hausiku was saddening for many Namibians because the late Cde Hausiku exemplified the values of unity, commitment and service with humility.

President Geingob further said that support for Cuba against external interference was a matter of principle, and Namibia would remain on the side of the Cuban people against the blockade. Providing an update about the efforts of the Cuban Government to fight Covid-19, Ambassador Acosta highlighted cooperation in urban planning and Cuban support to develop the medical supplies sector in Namibia through manufacturing capabilities.

President Geingob emphasized the need to continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation between the two nations in order to advance shared prosperity.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info