Trending Now
Home National Geingob Louds Cuba’s contribution to Namibia.
Geingob Louds Cuba’s contribution to Namibia.
National

Geingob Louds Cuba’s contribution to Namibia.

written by Paulina Meke September 1, 2021

Windhoek, Sept 1- – President Geingob emphasized that Cuba will remain a special friend of Namibia for the indelible role the Cuban people played during the liberation struggle of Namibia. “The Cuban people assisted Namibians to free themselves, and without any expectations, which is praiseworthy.”

President Geingob made the remarks yesterday during a courtesy call meeting by the Ambassador of Cuba to the Republic of Namibia, H.E Sidenio Acosta to brief President Geingob about the activities the Embassy has been carrying out to cement bilateral cooperation with Namibia.
Ambassador Acosta, who carried a special message of condolences to President Geingob from President Miguel Diaz-
Canel following the passing of Comrade Marco Hausiku thanked President Geingob for the consistent support rendered by Namibia to the Cuban
people in different multilateral forums, including through the United Nations. The President further informed that the passing of Comrade Marco Hausiku was saddening for many Namibians because the late Cde Hausiku exemplified the values of unity, commitment and service with humility.

President Geingob further said that support for Cuba against external interference was a matter of principle, and Namibia would remain on the side of the Cuban people against the blockade. Providing an update about the efforts of the Cuban Government to fight Covid-19, Ambassador Acosta highlighted cooperation in urban planning and Cuban support to develop the medical supplies sector in Namibia through manufacturing capabilities.

President Geingob emphasized the need to continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation between the two nations in order to advance shared prosperity.

Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigerian universities on indefinite strike for proper funding

August 16, 2017

Algeria, China to launch 6-bln-USD mega phosphate plant

September 16, 2018

“We are unstoppable”: ||Kharas team manager

March 29, 2018

U.S. researchers observe surging fishing activities in S....

August 28, 2018

Ruling in treason special plea set for Tuesday

April 9, 2018

NBL Products safe

March 9, 2018

Stakeholders appeal to Zambian leader to fire minister...

February 6, 2019

1 student killed, 8 injured in U.S. charter...

May 8, 2019

UNAM opens designated clinical skills labs

August 9, 2018

NWR holds AGM amidst Covid-19 storm.

May 3, 2021