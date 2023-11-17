Trending Now
Namibia names 15-man squad for final ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers
Namibia names 15-man squad for final ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers

November 17, 2023

WINDHOEK, Nov. 17 — Namibia’s Cricket governing body Cricket Namibia on Thursday announced a 15-man squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers.

The regional final is scheduled from Nov. 22 to 30 in Windhoek, the country’s capital city.

Currently, seven teams are hunting for the two Africa qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Joining Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Uganda at the regional final are four teams from across the two Sub-Regional Qualifiers: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

The top two sides in the tournament will qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 15 players are as follows: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Helao Yafrance, Shawn Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Nico Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz and Malan Kruger.

Namibia will play in the qualifiers on the back of an impressive win over Zimbabwe during a Castle Lite five-match T20I series held from Oct. 24 to 30 in Windhoek. (Xinhua)

