Turning Grief into Action: Legacy of Love’s Inspiring Mission

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — Losing a loved one is an indescribable pain that many families grapple with, searching for solace and a path forward together. This painful reality became all too real for Sybrand and Ronel de Beer in 2017 when they tragically lost their 11-year-old daughter, Lumé, to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

ARDS, a severe and life-threatening lung condition leading to low blood oxygen, is primarily caused by lung injury or trauma, resulting in fluid leakage into the lungs. While individuals developing ARDS often have pre-existing illnesses, the primary cause remains elusive.

In honour of Lumé’s memory, the de Beer family established Legacy of Love. Lumé’s sudden and unexpected passing shook both Sybrand and Ronel, as she was a vibrant and healthy child with a passion for playing netball. In the aftermath of their loss, Ronel initiated a blog to candidly share her grief, aiming to provide comfort to others undergoing similar pain. Over time, the blog evolved into a platform for individuals to share their stories, offering mutual support and solace.

The Legacy of Love Nedbank Desert Dash Team emerged in 2018 when Sybrand’s brother, Johan de Beer, participated in the Nedbank Desert Dash, riding in Lumé’s memory. Inspired by this gesture, both Sybrand and Ronel decided to join the Desert Dash the following year. By 2019, the Legacy of Love team had grown to include 23 riders, each riding to raise awareness and funds for various Legacy of Love projects, including comfort boxes for bereaved families.

The team, comprised of two married couples – Sybrand and Ronel de Beer, and Johan and Adriana de Beer – faces challenges juggling full-time parenting and demanding work schedules. Nevertheless, their dedication to the cause is unwavering, adhering to a strict riding schedule on weekends. Each team member raises funds by collecting pledges from companies for every kilometre they ride during the dash. Their primary fundraising goal is N$20,000, earmarked for Legacy of Love projects.

With the support of Nedbank Namibia, Legacy of Love bypasses entry fees, ensuring that all proceeds contribute to their noble cause. Before the race begins, the Legacy of Love team provides parents with a candle bearing their child’s name, symbolizing remembrance throughout the 24-hour duration of the dash. This poignant gesture honours parents navigating the challenging desert of grief.

Sybrand emphasizes the universality of loss and encourages others to get involved, asserting that Legacy of Love welcomes contributions, including donations, goodwill, and volunteers. He emphasizes that everyone is a potential beneficiary of Legacy of Love, urging proactive involvement and contribution.

For those interested in supporting Legacy of Love and making a difference, detailed information and donation options can be found at legacyoflove.co.