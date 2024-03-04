Statement Headspring Investments

Headspring Investments fully supports the statement of the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Land Reform (MAWLR), Kalle Schlettwein, on the need for a comprehensive independent competent assessment of facilities, processes and technologies when implementing geological exploration projects in Namibia.

The company strives for transparency in its activities and complies with the highest global standards in the field of environmental safety and security. We are open to dialogue and continue consultations with all interested parties to clarify any issues related to the project and achieve mutual understanding.

In line with our commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to best practices, we warmly welcome constructive dialogue with competent independent bodies such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Not only do we regularly host roundtables and training events, but we also organize trips for members of the Namibian public and media to existing operations in Russia and Kazakhstan (the world leader in ISR mining), where they can see first-hand how environmentally friendly operations are carried out mining.

We are confident that a thorough, independent and objective assessment of our operations and potential prospects in Namibia will demonstrate our commitment to protecting the environment and ultimately lead to a safer environment for all stakeholders.

Headspring Investments unequivocally confirms that no drilling activities have occurred at the site since November 9, 2021. The company is required to regularly provide verified data and information to the relevant ministries. We are hopeful that the company will be given a fair opportunity to conduct a field trial, the results of which, we are very confident will confirm the safety of the extraction method, especially in relation to underground water sources that are vital to local communities.

We look forward to productive dialogue and working together to achieve our common goal of promoting safety, security and best practices in our industry.