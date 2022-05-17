Namibia joins rest of the world in celebrating World Oceans Day

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 17 May 2022 – Namibia will be joining the worldwide celebrations to mark World Oceans Day 2022 at Walvis Bay on 10 June. The theme for this year is: ‘Revitalisation of Collective Action for the Ocean’.

World Ocean Day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008 and has since been celebrated by many countries around the world.

Taking part in the celebration will give Namibia a chance to conserve its ocean, strengthen the synergy between stakeholders and raise awareness about the ocean.

Deputy minister of fisheries and marine resources, Silvia Makgone, said that this celebration is very crucial to Namibia because the Namibian constitution recognises water as its natural resource, thus any water on the surface, or below Namibia’s land, belongs to the state. Therefore they should preserve what they have for future generations.

“We need to use what we have although something should be left for those that are coming because this is a natural resource that should be shared by all in Namibia,” she said.

The celebrations will be in-person with exhibition events, lectures, and activities. The day is not just celebrated for one day, but it’s meant to be an all-year-round observance, for the Namibians to appreciate such an important commodity and asset of their country. There will be a lot of action and events throughout the year.

“Partaking in this initiative is very important for the ministry to create necessary awareness for the local authorities and regional councils and, as a country, to come up with activities that would ensure that we do not litter,” said the deputy minister of urban and rural development, Natalia Goagoses.

“Therefore we’re fully behind this day for us to create the necessary awareness to protect the ocean, that gives importance to the livelihood of the citizens,” she added.

Deputy fisheries minister Makgone said that Namibia’s role to revitalise the collective action for its ocean is to revamp and protect it, as it provides 100% livelihood for the citizens.

Under the 5th Namibia Development Plan, the blueprint on how the country can accelerate development, the blue (ocean) economy is one of the interventions in an inclusive economy to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality to achieve vision 2030 objectives.

“Collectively let’s do it because we can only win when we’re standing together,” deputy minister Makgone concluded. – Namibia Daily News