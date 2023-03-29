Bank Windhoek’s 40-year history of supporting sports development in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 29 — Bank Windhoek, a Namibian financial institution, has played a vital role in the development of sports in the country. The bank has been a dedicated supporter of sports development for 40 years, sponsoring a range of sporting codes, including soccer, rugby, tennis, fistball, volleyball, swimming, and hockey.

In 2015, 195 countries agreed with the United Nations to work towards improving the world by 2030, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Vision 2030 Agenda was formulated. Sport has been identified as a vital tool for achieving these SDG goals, particularly in ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

According to Statista, the global sports industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of 41.3 percent between 2021 and 2022, highlighting the importance of sports in achieving the SDGs 2030 Agenda.

Bank Windhoek’s sponsorship of hockey has been a resounding success. The bank’s support for both men’s and women’s field hockey started in 2016 with a sponsorship of N$ 250 000, which has since gradually increased to two million Namibian Dollars. The Namibia Hockey Union has performed well over the years, from grassroots to international level, and players and teams have gone on to represent Namibia at the highest levels of the game.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Bank Windhoek’s support for sports development is rooted in two fundamental principles: increasing participation and inclusivity levels and helping people progress their level of the sport along a sports development continuum. The bank believes it is time to explore ways to invest in other sports codes to help with their development, as it has done with hockey.

In conclusion, Bank Windhoek’s sponsorship of sports development in Namibia is a success story that highlights how corporate entities can contribute to the achievement of the SDGs 2030 Agenda. The bank’s commitment to sports development has not only benefited the sport but has also positively impacted the community. As Bank Windhoek continues to support sports development, it will undoubtedly continue to improve lives in Namibia. – Namibia Daily News