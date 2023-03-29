Namibia Emerges as a Major Player in the Global Oil and Gas Industry

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, March 29 – Namibia’s energy sector has experienced significant growth in the past year, with billions of dollars worth of green hydrogen projects launched and three major oil and gas discoveries made. This success has prompted an influx of players in the market eager to replicate this progress. The fifth edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) will take place in Windhoek from April 25-27, under the theme “Shaping the Future of Energy Towards Value Creation.” The conference will unite policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, and energy experts for three days of dialogue aimed at signing new deals and sharing best practices.

Namibia’s energy sector has rapidly emerged as one of the most attractive oil and gas plays worldwide, with major discoveries made by Shell, TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy, and other players. This has attracted new explorers to the market, making the conference a critical time for the Namibian energy sector. During the conference, upstream panel discussions will cover a range of topics, including transforming resources into economic development, investing in Namibia’s energy sector, Namibia’s upstream oil and gas insight, and the journey towards value creation.

The conference will also highlight Namibia’s green hydrogen strategy and the pursuit of energy security, as the country seeks investment to become a global green hydrogen hub. Meanwhile, local content will be at the heart of energy sector advancements, recognizing the role capacity building and skills transfer will play in ensuring large-scale energy developments translate into tangible opportunities for the local population. The conference will include a panel discussion on local content as a catalyst for in-country shared value.

The NIEC 2023 conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect global investors with Namibian opportunities. Interested parties can register for the event by visiting www.NIEConference.com or contacting +27 82 998 0395 for more information. – Namibia Daily News