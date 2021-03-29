Namibia Football Association goes ahead with league amid threats of a splinter group.

WINDHOEK, March 29 -- The Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Sunday said they are going ahead with Kick-starting football activities despite the possibility of a splinter league being a reality after the National Sports Appeals Committee paved way for it last week. NFA released a statement on their website saying football in Namibia will kick off on April 17, 2021, with the MTC NFA Cup which will run till July 31, 2021, while the official league football under the soccer mother body is set for August. The NFA executive committee also confirmed that the clubs from the Namibia Football Premier League (NFPL), the three first divisions and the 14 second divisions will be involved in the MTC NFA Cup as a precursor to the league. "The NFA Cup will help us transit to a new well set season of football that will start in August and therefore it is important that we do things in a certain way to achieve the objective of well-prepared leagues," says NFA President Ranga Haikali. Haikali adds that the transition will also help the NFA to fully implement the E-Connect system of players' registration. "Once we have this system in place and everyone understand it, then can we go take on a full season. The timeframes are now realistic and we are confident we can achieve the target," Haikali said. The Namibia Premier Football League ran under NFA will consist of Black Africa, Blue Waters, Citizens, Civics, Eleven Arrows, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Tura Magic, Young African and Young Brazilians. The executive committee also confirmed the disbursements of funds to help clubs with pre-season preparations such as bookings of stadia for training, buying training equipment, will follow in due course. Xinhua